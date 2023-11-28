Woman Agniveer trainee dies by suicide in Mumbai

Guwahati, Nov 28: In a distressing incident, a 20-year-old woman hailing from Kerala allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Aparna Nair, an Agniveer undergoing Navy training at INS Hamla in Mumbai.

The police informed that Aparna had come to Mumbai nearly two weeks ago and was staying at a hostel in Malwani along with 15-20 girls.

According to reports, the roommate of the deceased returned to her room at 10.30 and was knocking repeatedly on the door, however, Nair did not open the door, raising suspicions.

The roommate then informed the others, and the door was broken open. They found her lying and rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Prima facie suggests that Aparna took the drastic step due to personal problems, police said.