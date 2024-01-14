With no access to water and loo, actor Radhika Apte and co-passengers locked in Mumbai airport

Guwahati, Jan 14: In a harrowing incident at Mumbai’s airport, Bollywood actor Radhika Apte and fellow passengers on an Indigo flight found themselves confined within an aerobridge for several hours with no access to water and restroom facilities.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism of the airline’s handling of the situation, with Apte taking to social media to share her distressing experience.

Apte expressed her frustration and slammed the poor management exhibited by the airline staff during the prolonged confinement.

“Today morning I had an flight at 8:30. It’s 10:50 now and the flight has still not boarded. BUT the flight said we were boarding and put all the passengers in the aerobridge and LOCKED IT! The passengers with small babies, elderly people have been locked in for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors. The staff has ABSOLUTELY NO CLUE! Apparently their crew hasn’t boarded. The crew had the change and they are still waiting for new crew but they have no idea of when they will arrive so no one knows how long they’ll be locked inside. I managed to escaped briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay :) now I’m locked inside AND they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!” Apte said in a social media post.

She also shared photos and videos of people locked behind the glass door in a curious state. In one of the pictures, Apte can be seen sitting on the floor of the aerobridge.

IndiGo, in a statement, said, “Flight 6E 2301 from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar was delayed due to operational reasons. Passengers were kept informed about the delay. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to all our passengers.” However, it did not mention anything about the passengers being locked in the aerobridge.