‘Will take it back,’ Amit Shah on PoK

Guwahati, May 19: As the election campaign continues for the Lok Sabha polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Sunday that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India.

Addressing an election rally in Prayagraj to seek votes for BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi, Shah referred to Aiyar’s atom bomb remark that sparked a political row.

Shah said, “Farooq Abdullah and Mani Shankar Aiyar say give respect to Pakistan because it has an atom bomb... Rahul baba, today from the sacred land of Prayagraj, I will say this PoK is ours, will remain ours, and we will take it back.”

He further said that the opposition alliance has been wiped out in the four phases of general elections, adding that “Modi ji is rapidly moving towards crossing 400 seats.”