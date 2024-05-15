Will build grand temples in Kashi, Mathura if BJP wins 400 seats: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, May 15: As the campaign for Lok Sabha elections continues in parts of the country, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that grand temples will be built in Mathura and Kashi if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins 400 seats in the general elections.

Addressing a public meeting in support of Laxmi Nagar BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra in New Delhi, Sarma said, “Would you ask Sachin Tendulkar why he scored double and triple centuries? When we had 300 seats, we built Ram Mandir. Now, if we get 400 seats, Mathura will see the realisation of Krishna Janmabhoomi. We shall replace the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi with a grand temple dedicated to Baba Vishwanath.”

Further speaking on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring the PoK to India.

“We were told during the Congress’ regime that Kashmir is part of both India and Pakistan… If Modi gets 400 seats, we will bring the PoK to India. If I continue with the list of our plans with 400 seats, Congress will reach the ICU,” Sarma said.



