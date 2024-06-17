West Bengal train accident: Death toll rises to 15; PM announces ex-gratia

Guwahati, June 17: At least 15 passengers, including the pilot and co-pilot of the goods train, have been confirmed dead in the ill-fated train accident in West Bengal that shocked the entire country on Monday morning.

According to reports, 60 passengers sustained injuries after three bogies of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express derailed as a freight train crashed into it in Darjeeling district. The injured have been admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Officials informed that the death toll is likely to rise as multiple agencies of the state and centre are simultaneously working to rescue passengers who could still be trapped inside.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap.

PM @narendramodi has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the railway mishap in West Bengal. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/2zsG6XJsGx — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 17, 2024



