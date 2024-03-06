West Bengal govt seeks urgent hearing in SC against CBI probe into attack on ED’s men at Sandeshkhali

New Delhi, March 6: The West Bengal government on Wednesday sought an urgent hearing on its plea filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Calcutta High Court, ordering an independent probe by the CBI into the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District on January 5.

Mentioning the matter before a Bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of the state government, sought directions for urgent listing of the plea.

At this, Justice Khanna, refused to pass any directions and told the state government’s counsel to move an application before the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, for urgent hearing.

“The CJI takes note of applications during lunch hour and he will order listing of the plea,” Justice Khanna said.

It may be noted that CJI Chandrachud is holding a nine-judge Constitution Bench dealing with the question whether the royalty collected by the Centre on mining leases can be considered as tax.

The state government on Tuesday also urged for immediate indulgence of the apex court in the matter, considering that the Calcutta High Court has ordered the handover of Shahjahan to the CBI on the same day.

However, a Justice Khanna-led Bench refused to pass any directions and instead asked the state government’s counsel to approach the Registrar (Judicial) of the apex court for obtaining directions from CJI Chandrachud, for urgent hearing on the issue.

The Special Leave Petition filed by the state government said that the High Court order to transfer the probe to the CBI was passed in a cursory manner and frustrates its right to avail remedy available under the law.

On Tuesday, a Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court had ordered an independent CBI probe into the matter and directed the West Bengal Police to hand over the accused mastermind behind the attack, Sheikh Shahjahan, from the custody of the CID to the central investigating team.