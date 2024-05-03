West Bengal Governor accused of molestation

Guwahati, May 3: Amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal governor C V Ananda Bose is accused of molesting a Raj Bhavan employee.

According to reports, the victim, at first, approached the Raj Bhavan police outpost before 7pm on Thursday, from where she was taken to the Hare Street Police Station.

The victim narrated two incidents in her complaint when she was allegedly molested by the governor. She informed the police that on April 19, Bose asked her to meet him with her CV. Eventually, she went to meet him on April 24. She said he allegedly touched her inappropriately, making untoward advances.

The second incident took place before she went to file a complaint against the governor. She told the police that Bose had again called her to his office, however, instead of going alone, she asked her supervisor to accompany her. After they went to his office, Bose asked the supervisor to leave after some time. After the supervisor left, Bose assured the victim of a promotion and then ‘touched her cheek’.

Meanwhile, Raj Bhavan issued a statement in connection with the incident, saying, “Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefit by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal.”

Furthermore, in another statement, the Raj Bhavan barred Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) from entering the Raj Bhavan premises in Kolkata, Darjeeling, and Barrackpore.

“Hon’ble Governor also banned entry of police into Raj Bhavan premises in the guise of conducting unauthorised, illegitimate, sham and motivated ‘investigation’ to placate political bosses during elections,” the statement reads.