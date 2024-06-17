West Bengal: Goods train crashes into Kanchanjunga Express; 5 dead so far

Guwahati, June 17: After one year of the tragic train accident in Odisha that claimed several lives, another similar accident took place in West Bengal after a goods train rammed into a passenger train on Monday morning.

According to initial reports, a freight train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express train at Ruidhasa in Darjeeling district, derailing several coaches of the train.



After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.



The latest reports indicate that five passengers have been killed and around 25 have sustained injuries in the train accident.

“Five passengers have died, and at least 20–25 have received injuries,” said Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police.

