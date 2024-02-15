West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in ICU in Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Feb 15: West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, who had fallen sick on Wednesday after getting caught in a scuffle between police and BJP supporters at Taki in North 24 Parganas district, is still in ICU.

“Sukanta Majumdar is in ICU under saline support at a private hospital in Kolkata as he has vomiting tendencies. He needs to rest for some time in order to recover fully,” said Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday.

Meanwhile, sources close to Majumdar said that he received injuries on his chest, ribs and waist during the scuffle. A CT scan was done to determine the seriousness of the injuries.

After fainting on Wednesday afternoon, Majumdar was admitted to the nearby Basirhat State General Hospital for initial treatment. Later in the night he was brought back to Kolkata and was admitted to a private hospital.

Caught in the midst of the scuffle on Wednesday, Majumdar fainted and he was in that state for quite some time.

He was stopped by a huge police contingent while he was on his way from Taki to Sandeshkhali. Majumdar entered into a heated exchange of words with officials leading the contingent. Thereafter, a scuffle between the BJP workers and the policemen broke out and Majumdar got stuck in the midst of the scuffle and fainted.