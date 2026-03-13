West Asia tensions: PM Modi speaks to Iranian Prez, stresses safety of Indians

New Delhi, March 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to review the serious situation unfolding in the West Asia region.

In a social media post, PM Modi voiced concern over the escalation of tensions, pointing to the loss of civilian lives and damage to infrastructure.

He underlined that the safety of Indian nationals remains the government’s foremost priority.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of unhindered transit of goods and energy, noting that disruptions could have far‑reaching consequences for India’s economy and regional stability.

“The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability, urging all sides to embrace dialogue and diplomacy.

He stressed that de‑escalation and constructive engagement are essential to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

He expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India’s consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

By tagging President Pezeshkian in his post, PM Modi signalled the importance of direct communication between New Delhi and Tehran.

The outreach reflects India’s balancing act, protecting its citizens abroad, safeguarding energy supplies, and maintaining diplomatic channels amid heightened geopolitical volatility.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come at a time when regional tensions have raised concerns over security, trade routes, and the welfare of expatriates.

Also, ensuring the safe passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz was a key focus of a conversation between EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi late on March 10.





Had a conversation with Iranian President, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss the serious situation in the region.



The two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with maritime movement through the Strait a key focus.

This was their third conversation since the outbreak of the Iran war.

India has consistently positioned itself as a voice for dialogue in West Asia, calling for restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes.

India and Iran share deep cultural and economic ties, with energy cooperation at the heart of the relationship.

Iran has long been a key supplier of crude oil to India, while the Chabahar Port project offers New Delhi a strategic gateway for trade and connectivity.

Instability in West Asia directly affects India’s energy security and its large diaspora. New Delhi has repeatedly advocated diplomacy and dialogue, seeking to balance national interests with its role as a stakeholder in regional peace.

In February, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed by Israel in a targeted strike on Tehran.

The assassination has fuelled mass mourning, heightened regional tensions, and raised fears of a wider conflict across West Asia.