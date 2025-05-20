‘We represent India, not parties’: MP Jha ahead of anti-terror outreach to East Asia

New Delhi, May 20: India’s diplomatic offensive to call Pakistan’s bluff on terrorism kicks off on May 21, with one of seven all-party delegations—led by JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha—heading to eastern nations, including Japan.

“Our delegation will leave the country tomorrow. We will visit Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore,” said Jha, the JD(U)’s national working president, addressing the press at Patna airport, on Tuesday.

The “anti-terror team” initiative comes in response to Pakistan’s repeated attempts to portray itself as a victim of terrorism, even as it continues to harbour it.

Among the seven delegations, Jha’s team comprises eight leaders from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress and four BJP MPs.

The Centre’s choice of an AITC representative stirred political waters on Monday, when party supremo Mamata Banerjee withdrew MP Yousuf Pathan from Jha’s team.

On Tuesday, the West Bengal Chief Minister named her nephew and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, as the party’s representative for the outreach mission.

“We are going abroad not as representatives of any party, but as representatives of the country,” Jha asserted.

One of the leaders in Jha’s group is Lakhimpur MP Padan Baruah from Assam.

On Monday, Baruah said all seven delegations would present the rationale behind Operation Sindoor to the global community.

“We will explain that India was left with no choice. This was not a war against Pakistan, but a war against terrorism. That distinction is critical,” he said.

Responding to queries on how the delegations would engage with Islamic nations, Baruah clarified, “Being an Islamic country does not mean one harbours terrorism. Many Islamic countries are secular, development-oriented and peaceful. That’s precisely why this campaign is important.”

All seven delegations—comprising leaders from different parties and seasoned diplomats—will articulate India’s unequivocal message of zero tolerance towards terrorism on the global stage.

With inputs from IANS