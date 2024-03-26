'We encourage fair, transparent legal process': US on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Guwahati, March 26: Following the arrest of Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Arvind Kejriwal, the US has said that it encourages a “fair” and “transparent” legal process. This comes just days after Germany had also urged for an “impartial” trial for the Delhi CM, evoking a sharp response from India.

"We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," news agency Reuters quoted a US State Department spokesperson as saying.

The US government's reaction comes after India summoned a senior diplomat of the German Embassy to lodge its protest over the country's comments on Kejriwal's arrest.

The Indian government reacted strongly to the comment, summoning the German envoy and labelling the Foreign Office spokesperson's remark "blatant interference in internal matters".

"We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary," the External Affairs Ministry said, "Biased assumptions are most unwarranted."