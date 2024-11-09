WBJDA mass convention today to press for speedy trial in RG Kar case

Kolkata/New Delhi, Nov 9: The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Association (WBJDA) has organised a mass convention on Saturday demanding quick submission of the final charge sheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case. The horrific rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital had rocked the state and triggered protests and strikes by doctors in West Bengal and across the country for many weeks.

Even though the protests around the country over the issue have died down, they are still continuing in Kolkata. On Saturday, apart from seeking quick submission of the final charge sheet by the CBI, the WBJDA will also demand a speedy beginning of the trial process in the crime that took place in August this year.

The WBJDA has chosen November 9 as the day of the mass convention since it marks the completion of three months since the body of the victim junior doctor was traced at the seminar room of R.G. Kar on the morning of August 9.

“So many days have passed since the CBI has taken over the investigation. But there had been no progress in their investigation in the matter. So our main demands at the proposed mass convention will be quick submission of the final charge sheet by CBI so that the trial process in the case can be started at the earliest,” said an office bearer of the association.

Incidentally, the WBJDF, the original umbrella body of junior doctor that has been leading the protests on the rape and murder along with thousands of common people has also been making a similar demand. In order to press its demand for the central agency to arrive at a quick and logical conclusion in the probe, the WBJDF along with people from different walks of life had organised a torch rally to the CBI office at Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata.