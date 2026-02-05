WB school headmaster, seven teachers suspended for assault on exam officer

Kolkata, Feb 5: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Thursday suspended seven teachers and the headmaster of a school, allegedly for beating up an examination officer after he discovered a mobile phone inside the exam centre while students were writing the papers.

The incident occurred during the Madhyamik (Secondary) examination at Ajhapur School in the Jamalpur area of ​​East Burdwan district.

The decision to suspend the teachers was taken after receiving a report on the incident from the district officials.

It was learnt that during the secondary examination, a mobile phone rang inside the examination centre. When the school inspector questioned how the mobile phone was allowed inside the examination centre, he was assaulted.

According to the rules of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, no one, except the exam centre secretary, the officer-in-charge of the examination centre, the venue supervisor and the additional venue supervisor, is allowed to use a mobile phone.

However, during the English examination on Monday, a mobile phone rang inside the examination centre.

Prashant Kabiraj, the officer-in-charge of the examination centre, then questioned how the mobile phone got inside. It is alleged that seven or eight teachers then attacked and assaulted him.

The injured school inspector is currently undergoing treatment at a Hospital. Immediately after the incident, the district monitoring committee for the secondary examination went to the school to investigate. The mobile phone was confiscated.

Amit Kumar Ghosh, the district coordinator appointed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said, "The report from the examination centre and in-charge has been submitted to the board."

District School Inspector Debabrata Pal said, "Eight people, including the school's headmaster and a clerk, have been suspended."

Meanwhile, former students of the school and villagers are deeply ashamed by this incident.

Regarding this matter, Soumik Dutta, a former student of Ajhapur School, told local media persons, "The incident that took place in Ajhapur village is very shameful. As former students of this school, we feel ashamed. How can teachers assault an examination officer? There are also allegations that the CCTV footage of the incident has been erased. Therefore, the accused teachers cannot evade responsibility."

--IANS