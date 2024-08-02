Wayanad landslide: Four found alive in debris amid rescue ops

Guwahati, Aug 2: The Indian Army, during the rescue and search operation in the landslide-affected area of Wayanad, found four people alive under the debris on Friday, including two men and two women.

Following the deadliest landslide, the death toll has risen to 300. Rescue efforts in the landslide-affected Chooralmala in Wayanad have entered their fourth day.



According to reports, around 40 teams are relentlessly continuing their search operation amid the heavy rains.



Intensive Care Units (ICU) are ready to provide all the care to those rescued from the disaster areas.

