Water Transport Union in India refuses to handle ships carrying weapons to Israel

Guwahati, Feb 19: The Water Transport Workers Federation of India, representing 3,500 port workers across the country, announced its refusal to load or unload any military cargo destined for Israel and called for an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s ongoing conflict with Gaza.

"The Water Transport Workers Federation of India refuse to load or unload weaponized cargoes from Israel or any other country which could handle military equipment and its allied cargo for war in Palestine," a press statement issued by the federation said.

It emphasised the union's commitment to opposing wars that result in the loss of innocent lives, particularly among women and children. “Port workers, part of labour unions would always stand against the war and killing innocent people like women and children. The recent attack of Israel on Gaza plunging thousands of Palestinians into immense suffering and loss. Women and children have been blown to pieces in the war. Parents were unable to recognise their children killed in bombings which were exploding everywhere," it added.

As per reports, the Water Transport Workers Federation's decision aligns with a global movement, as trade unions worldwide are issuing calls for solidarity with Palestine, advocating for boycotts and blockades against Israel’s action in Gaza. The federation, with representatives at 11 of India’s 12 major ports, said that loading and unloading these weapons helps provide organisations with the ability to kill innocent people.

The development comes following the escalation of violence in Palestine, and as Israel continues its ground invasion of the Gaza Strip. Israel's military actions were initiated in response to a terror attack by Hamas on southern Israel, resulting in casualties and civilian hostages.

Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of more than 29,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and causing extensive damage to civilian infrastructure in the Strip.



