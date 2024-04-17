War of Manifestos: BJP's Sankalp Patra vs Congress' Nyay Patra

Guwahati, April 17: As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, both the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have revealed their manifestos, 'Nyay Patra' and 'Sankalp Patra', respectively. These documents outline each party's vision and commitments for the nation's future. Let's explore the promises laid out by these political entities in their manifestos.

The BJP's "Modi Ki Guarantee" manifesto highlights the party's commitment to the nation's development through four pillars: women, youth, the underprivileged and farmers.

On the other hand, the Congress party's manifesto, named "Nyay Patra" inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra, focuses on five pillars of justice, including justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and equity.





Pan India

BJP:

Implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Free electricity to poor households

Making One Nation, One Election a reality

Access to quality housing

To provide free ration for the next five years under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Congress:

Recognition of civil unions between LGBTQ+ individuals

Ensuring national minimum wage at Rs 400/day

10% quota in jobs, educational institutions for economically weaker sections

Restore freedom of speech and expression including full freedom of the media.





Northeast India

BJP

Remove AFSPA in a phased manner.



Ensuring flood management in the Northeast by conducting advanced satellite imagery.



Leveraging the Northeast as a strategic gateway for Bharat's Act East Policy.



Congress



Revive the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) in the North Eastern states and make them an effective instrument of local government.



Provide more funds for building infrastructure in Northeast.

Ensuring appropriate compensation and redress for the victims and survivors of the conflict in Manipur.





Youth

With a focus on engaging young voters, both political parties have incorporated sections in their manifestos to cater to the needs and aspirations of this crucial demographic ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP's Commitments to Young Voters:

Implementation of laws against paper leaks.

Conducting Transparent Public Exams.

Initiatives to foster a conducive environment for startups and entrepreneurship.

Focus on making India a global manufacturing hub to boost employment.

Congress's Commitments to Young Voters:

Implementation of a Yuva Nyay program to tackle unemployment.

Introduction of a new Right to Apprenticeship Act providing one-year apprenticeships for diploma holders and college graduates under 25.

Commitment to filling nearly 30 lakh vacancies in central government posts.

One-time relief for applicants unable to write qualifying public exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior citizens

BJP's Commitments for Senior Citizens:

Expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover senior citizens.

Implementation of age-friendly public infrastructure and transportation systems to facilitate mobility and independence for senior citizens.

Congress's Commitments for Senior Citizens:

Strict enforcement of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Increase in pension contributions for senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities under the National Social Assistance Programme to Rs 1,000 per month.

Restoration of travel concessions on public transport for senior citizens.





Farmers

BJP's Commitments to Farmers:

Strengthening of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana through technological interventions.

Continuation of increasing Minimum Support Prices (MSP) over time.

Congress's Commitments to Farmers:

Legal guarantee of MSP announced annually by the government, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

Establishment of a Permanent Commission on Agricultural Finance to assess agricultural credit needs and loan forbearance.

Women Voters

BJP's Commitments to Women:

Empowerment of 3 crore rural women to become 'Lakhpati Didi.'

Expansion of health services focused on women's health issues.

Systematic implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill to ensure parliamentary and legislative representation for women.

Congress's Commitments to Women:

Launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme, providing Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as unconditional cash transfer.

Reservation of 50% of central government jobs for women from 2025 onwards.

Doubling the number of working women hostels, with at least one Savitribai Phule Hostel in each district.





Health for All

BJP's Healthcare Commitments:

Strengthening of AIIMS network for quality healthcare.

Expansion of PM-ABHIM for robust healthcare.

Expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendra network for affordable medicines.

Congress's Healthcare Commitments:

Assurance of free universal healthcare in public health centres, including examination, treatment, medicines, and rehabilitation.

Adoption of the Rajasthan Model of cashless insurance up to Rs 25 lakhs for universal healthcare.

All manufacturers of medicines will be under strict scrutiny for maintaining quality and following good manufacturing practices.

Indian Economy

BJP's Economic Promises:

Guarantee of India becoming the third-largest economic power

Commitment to low inflation and economic growth

Focus on increasing employment opportunities and supporting taxpayers

Congress's Economic Promises:

Resolve to make India a manufacturing hub by raising the share of manufacturing from 14 per cent to 20 per cent of GDP in the next five years.

Enactment of laws to protect the rights and enhance social security of gig workers and unorganised workers.

Support for free trade and rule-based international commerce.

High-Quality Education

BJP's Education Promises:

Continued upgrading of existing institutions through focused funding, capacity building, infrastructure upgradation and dedicated research grants.

Adoption of a dynamic learning curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy.

Incorporation of industry-aligned curriculum and skill development in higher education.

Congress's Education Promises:

Amendment of the Right to Education Act to make education from Class I to XII in public schools compulsory and free.

Revision and amendment of the National Education Policy in consultation with state governments.

Emphasis on STEM subjects in school and college syllabuses.

National Security

BJP's National Security Promises:

Establishment of military theatre commands for more efficient operations.

Acceleration of infrastructure development along India's borders.

Equipping armed forces and central police forces with modern weapons and technology.

Congress's National Security Promises:



Scrapping of the Agnipath Scheme.

Issuance of a comprehensive National Security Strategy.

Institutionalisation of the process for appointing the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to ensure transparency and military consensus.

Implementation of One Rank One Pension (OROP) as per the UPA government's order.





Environment

BJP's Environmental Promises:

Achievement and maintenance of designated ambient air quality standards under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

Improvement of health and cleanliness of major rivers through phased initiatives.

Congress's Environmental Promises:

Strengthening of the NCAP to tackle air pollution effectively.

Establishment of an independent Environment Protection and Climate Change Authority to enforce environmental standards and plans.