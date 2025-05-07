War not the answer to a terror attack; terrorists must be hunted down, says Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, May 7: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, reacting to Operation Sindoor -- the Indian Armed Forces’ air strikes targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan -- stated that war is not the answer to a terrorist attack.

He emphasised that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, must be traced and eliminated.

“When the attack in Pahalgam occurred, I said in my first tweet that the terrorists responsible must be taught a lesson their future generations will remember. But war is not a response to terrorism. The United States didn’t wage war after the 9/11 attacks; they tracked down and killed the terrorists,” Thackeray said.

He also raised concerns about the security lapses that led to the attack. “It is important to ask why this incident happened. Pakistan is already a destroyed country -- there’s nothing left to destroy there. The bigger questions are -- why weren’t the attackers identified earlier, and why was there no security at the tourist spot?”

Meanwhile, political leaders across the spectrum hailed Operation Sindoor.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the Indian Army, stating, “The Indian Army has once again shown that India will not tolerate terrorism. Congratulations to the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the precise strikes that destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan. The name ‘Operation Sindoor’ is symbolic and powerful.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shared the same sentiment, calling the strikes “an apt response” to the Pahalgam killings.

“The air strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan are a matter of pride for every Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong resolve has sent a clear message to the world -- India seeks peace, but will not hesitate to retaliate when provoked. Operation Sindoor has dealt a serious blow to terrorism.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “Terrorism in all its forms must be eliminated. The precision strikes in PoK were targeted and effective. Kudos to our defence forces. We must ensure terrorism is crushed decisively. Jai Hind!”

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called the strikes a fitting tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam attack. “Such operations should continue in the future to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”



