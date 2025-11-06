‘Vote theft’ row: Gaurav Gogoi demands 'national movement' to probe EC's role

Guwahati, Nov 6: Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday called for a "national movement" demanding an inquiry into the functioning of the Election Commission, following allegations of vote theft raised by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi alleged on Wednesday that the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls were "stolen", citing electoral rolls data to claim that 25 lakh fake entries had been made and accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to ensure its victory.

"The inaction of the EC on 'vote chori' is akin to admission of guilt and is a feeble attempt to cover up this injustice against the people of India. There must be a national movement to demand an inquiry into the functioning of the Election Commission and reform of this important institution," Gogoi said in a post on the microblogging website.

According to Gandhi, the 'centralised plan' included the use of a Brazilian woman's photograph 22 times in 10 polling booths in the Rai Assembly constituency, under names such as "Seema, Sweety and Saraswati."

The BJP dismissed the allegation of mass vote theft as "false and baseless" and accused the Congress leader of raising questions on the EC to hide his failures and defame the country's democracy.

Rahul Gandhi further on Wednesday further alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the two election commissioners colluded with the BJP to secure its win in Haryana and claimed that “they are in partnership” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.









The inaction of the Election Commission on vote chori is akin to admission of guilt and is a feeble attempt to cover up this injustice against the people of India. There must be a national movement to demand an inquiry into the functioning of the Election Commission and reform of… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) November 6, 2025





PTI