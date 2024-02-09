Violence erupts in Uttarakhand after demolition of illegal 'Madrassa'

Guwahati, Feb 9: Massive clashes erupted in Uttarakhand on Thursday night after an “illegal” madrassa and an underground mosque-like structure were demolished during an anti-encroachment drive.

The incident unfolded in Haldwani locality of Uttarakhand, where locals started pelting stones at the officials and setting barricades and vehicles on fire during the incident.



The clash led to injuries to over 50 police personnel. Furthermore, four deaths have been reported during the incident.



Following the incident, the state government imposed a curfew in the area and asked for paramilitary forces to maintain order. Internet services were also completely shut down in a bid to control the rioters.

