Viking cruises to launch indigenous vessel on Brahmaputra waterway by late 2027

New Delhi, July 22: Exploring the tourism potential over river Brahmaputra, indigenously developed cruise vessel Viking Brahmaputra will start operating on the National Waterway-2 (NW-2) from late 2027. The NW-2 over river Brahmaputra has a length of 891 km between Bangladesh border and Sadiya.

“Viking Cruises has announced its entry into India’s river cruise market with Viking Brahmaputra, an 80-guest vessel scheduled to begin operations in late 2027, signalling heightened interest and investment in the river cruise tourism sector. Viking Brahmaputra, to be indigenously developed by Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kolkata, will operate on NW-2,” the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is also developing dedicated cruise terminals on the Ganga and Brahmaputra rivers, with cruise terminals planned in Varanasi, Guwahati, Kolkata and Patna. In Assam, four more cruise terminals at Silghat, Biswanath Ghat, Nimatighat and Guijan are proposed to be developed by 2027.

The river cruise tourism in India has witnessed exceptional growth over the last 11 years. “From just five vessels on three waterways in 2013-14, river cruise operations have expanded to 25 vessels across 13 national waterways in 2024-25. This growth is attributed to the proactive efforts of IWAI under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in enhancing navigational safety and infrastructure on national waterways,” the ministry said.

IWAI has facilitated smoother and safer navigation for river cruise vessels by developing terminals, on-shore and off-shore facilities, ensuring adequate depth in waterways, and providing 24-hour navigation aids and pilotage services. These measures have collectively enhanced the passenger experience, improved operational logistics, and boosted operator confidence, contributing to the growth of the sector.

Notably, MV Ganga Vilas, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2023, undertook the world’s longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, covering 3,200 km through 27 river systems in five Indian states and Bangladesh.

This historic voyage earned a place in the Limca Book of Records. Other popular cruise circuits like Sundarbans in West Bengal, Brahmaputra in Assam, and Alappuzha in Kerala are also gaining traction.

IWAI plans to develop 51 new river cruise circuits on 47 national waterways across 14 states and three Union territories by 2027. With the launch of the Cruise Bharat Mission, the government aims to increase river cruise passengers from 0.5 million to 1.5 million.

The mission focuses on upgrading cruise terminals, ports and related infrastructure, promoting eco-friendly tourism practices using green vessels, and creating numerous employment opportunities in the cruise industry in the coming two years.