Vijay to launch membership App, hold key strategy meet with TVK district secretaries ahead of Madurai conference

Chennai, July 19: Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to intensify organisational activities of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections by launching a fresh membership drive and holding a key strategy meeting with district secretaries.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Sunday, at the party headquarters in Panayur.

This move comes in the run-up to the party’s second state conference, which is scheduled for August 25 in Madurai.

The conference is expected to be a landmark event in the party’s calendar, with Vijay himself slated to address the gathering.

Party sources indicated that the Madurai conference will outline TVK’s political road map and serve as a platform to mobilise cadre strength across Tamil Nadu.

In preparation for the large-scale membership drive, TVK has developed a dedicated mobile application aimed at streamlining the process of enrolling new members.

The App is expected to be a key tool in the party’s grassroots expansion strategy.

During tomorrow’s meeting, Vijay will provide district secretaries with a detailed presentation on how to effectively use the App to reach out to new supporters and ensure data-driven enrollment.

Training sessions will be conducted for the district functionaries to familiarise them with the application’s features and reporting mechanisms.

Party insiders said the membership drive is expected to add significant numbers to TVK’s existing cadre base and strengthen its presence in all districts.

The App will also serve as a centralised platform for collecting volunteer information, enabling efficient communication and coordination at various levels of the organisation.

The performance of each district in the membership drive will be closely monitored, and key performance indicators will be established to track progress.

Apart from the technical briefing, the Panayur meeting will also deliberate on the logistics and planning of the upcoming Madurai state conference.

Topics on the agenda include formation of organising committees, transport and accommodation arrangements, stage design, and delegate coordination.

The aim is to ensure that the event reflects the party’s growing stature and preparedness for electoral challenges.

TVK has been steadily building its organisational base since its inception, and Vijay’s personal involvement in strategy and execution has energised the cadre.

With the membership App launch and the Madurai conference on the horizon, the party is looking to consolidate its structure and amplify its political messaging in the months ahead.

