Vijay Diwas: Chief Ministers of Telugu states honour fallen soldiers

Hyderabad, Dec 16: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday paid respects to brave soldiers of the nation on Vijay Diwas.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that Vijay Diwas stands as a solemn reminder for every citizen to honour the supreme sacrifices made during the historic victory of the 1971 war.

He remarked that the unwavering dedication, profound patriotism, and exceptional valour displayed by the Indian Armed Forces continue to serve as a timeless source of inspiration for generations. Paying homage to the immortal soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the Chief Minister offered heartfelt tributes to the martyrs.

“Today, on Vijay Diwas, we remember with deep gratitude the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of our brave soldiers who secured India’s historic victory in 1971. This day stands as a heartfelt tribute to their devotion and spirit, which will continue to inspire generations to come,” Chandrababu Naidu posted on X.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer offered tributes to the Indian Army’s brave soldiers who served the nation with unwavering dedication and commitment during the 1971 war, ensuring a decisive victory for the country.

The Governor said Vijay Diwas stands as a proud reminder of India’s military strength, unity, and strategic excellence, and that the nation will forever remember the supreme sacrifices of the Armed Forces.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that Vijay Diwas, the day when Indian soldiers liberated Bangladesh with their courage and valour, is a proud and memorable day in history.

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu paid tributes by laying wreaths at the Amar Jawan memorial at Secunderabad Parade Ground.

Later, talking to media persons, Mallu said that commemorating the martyrs on Vijay Diwas is a significant occasion. The Deputy Chief Minister offered his salutes to the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the military leaders, and all the martyrs who upheld India's honour during the war.

--IANS