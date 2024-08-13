Vice President flags off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bike Rally, urges national unity

New Delhi, Aug 13: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Bike Rally in New Delhi, emphasising the paramount importance of national unity and patriotism.



Speaking at the event, organised at Pragati Maidan of the national capital as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, Dhankhar expressed concern that some people are still politicising national sentiments rather than embracing the spirit of patriotism. "The 'Tiranga' (Tricolour) teaches us that no matter the conditions and challenges, nothing is above the national sentiment," the Vice President said.

He urged all citizens to prioritise the nation's interests over political ones, stating, "The whole country is understanding it, but some people are not understanding it and politicising the situation. I urge all the countrymen that in order to secure the nation's interest, we need to come together and sideline the political interests."



The Rajya Sabha Chairman highlighted the significance of the Tricolour, noting, "The colours in our flag are full of energy and vibrancy. They reflect the mood of the nation and the spirit of the moment." The Vice President also spoke about the success of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which started in 2021 as part of the 75th Independence Day's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. He said that the initiative encourages people to hoist the Tricolour at their homes and that year's participation would set a new record.

He underscored the campaign's role in fostering nationalism and patriotism, stating, "The motive of this initiative is to spark the feeling of nationalism and patriotism in people's hearts and to make them aware of the national flag of the country." Reflecting on India's recent achievements, the Vice President said, "Har Ghar Tiranga showcases our Independence, pride, and commitment to a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). This is a signal that this century is India's century."

He highlighted India's economic progress, noting that the nation has become one of the world's five largest economies and is on its way to becoming the third-largest. The Vice President concluded his remarks by paying tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who hoisted the Tricolour in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on December 30, 1943, during British rule.

He stated, "Har Ghar Tiranga symbolises us being Indian. We are Indians, and being Indian is our identity, our blood, and a challenge to it is a challenge to our existence. We pledge to keep the pride of our Tricolour high."