VHP chief's mobile phone stolen while boarding Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi, July 20: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International President Alok Kumar's mobile phone was stolen on Saturday while he was boarding Vande Bharat Express from Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station. Kumar was en route to Ayodhya.



He recounted the incident, explaining that his phone was stolen while he was boarding the train. He took to social media to report the theft, and the police promptly contacted him after identifying a suspect on CCTV footage.



"I posted on the social media platform, and the police contacted me to inform me that a boy was seen stealing my mobile in the CCTV footage. I hope that the thief will be caught soon and my mobile will be recovered," Alok Kumar said.



Earlier, taking to Instagram, the VHP President said: "Important information. Today I left Anand Vihar Railway Station at 5.45 a.m. to go to Ayodhya Dham by train no. 22426 Vande Bharat. While I was boarding the train, my mobile phone was stolen."



"I hope that Delhi Police and Railway Police will find my phone and the culprit soon and take appropriate action," the post read.