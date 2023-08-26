85 years of service to the nation
Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80

By The Assam Tribune
Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli passes away at 80
Guwahati, Aug 26: Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. The legendary lyricist wrote more than 100 songs for hit films including Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Bazigar', 'Judwa 2', 'Musafir', 'Shoot Out At Lokhandwala' and 'Taxi Num 911'.

The reason behind his death is not known till the filing of this copy and will be updated soon.

Meanwhile, the funeral of the deceased will be held today.

The Assam Tribune


