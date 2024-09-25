Veteran BJP leader Suryakanta Vyas dies at 87 in Jodhpur

Jaipur, Sep 25: Veteran BJP leader and six-time MLA Suryakanta Vyas, affectionately known as "jiji" (elderly sister), passed away on Wednesday morning following a prolonged illness. "Vyas was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi (MGH) Hospital at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and soon after, her health deteriorated. She died during treatment at around 7.15 am today," her son Shivkumar Vyas said.

Suryakanta Vyas contested the election for the first time from Jodhpur (old city) constituency in the year 1990. Vyas started her political career as a councillor and then won the 1990, 1993 and 2003 Assembly elections by a huge margin. She also contested from Sursagar Assembly constituency in 2008 and emerged victorious. She also won the 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections from Sursagar.

Several development projects were initiated in Jodhpur during her tenure when Vasundhara Raje and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat were Rajasthan Chief Ministers. After reports of her demise, condolences started to pour in. Jodhpur MP and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed condolences on Vyas' demise.

The Union Minister said: "The demise of our senior leader respected Smt. Suryakanta Vyas ji is an irreparable loss to the Jodhpur region. "Jiji" was an MLA from the region six times. Everyone respected her popularity and seniority. I had received her blessings before this Lok Sabha election. My meeting with her is etched in my memory."



"I am deeply saddened. May Lord Shri Ram grant refuge to her soul. May the family and supporters get strength. Om Shanti!" he said. CM Sharma said, "Received the sad news of the demise of former MLA from Sursagar Assembly, senior member of BJP family, Smt. Suryakanta Vyas 'Jiji'."

He further said: "I met her a few days back and got the opportunity to receive her blessings and guidance. Her immense love and affection towards me was always there. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party family. My condolences are with the bereaved family." "I pray to the Lord to grant a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" he said.