Veer Bal Diwas: A tribute to supreme sacrifice

New Delhi, Dec 26: On January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that December 26 would be observed as Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the martyrdom of the sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sahibzades Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji, who were martyred in 1704. Guru Gobind Singh’s four sons Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh were among the most revered figures in Sikhism.

During the war between the Mughals and Guru Gobind Singh, the Guru's family was separated after a fierce battle near the Sarsa River. Following their capture, the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb offered the young Sahibzadas safety if they converted to Islam. Refusing to abandon their faith, the two younger sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, were sentenced to death. They were bricked alive in the walls of a fort in Sirhind (Punjab), becoming symbols of unwavering faith and courage.

Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib stands today at the same place where the two Chote Sahibzades were martyred. The sons are fondly called Sahibzades. Since then the sacred land of Fatehgarh Sahib “is a source of inspiration for not only Sikhs but the entire humanity as tens of thousands converge there every year to pay respect to Chotta Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri on their martyrdom day”. Every year a three day congregation, officially named 'Shaheedi Sabha', is held in Fatehgarh Sahib to commemorate the martyrdom of the two youngest sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, and his mother Mata Gujri.

Sahibzada Ajit Singh and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh were killed in the Battle of Chamkaur in 1704, fighting bravely against the Mughal forces. Veer Bal Diwas is not only a day to remember the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, but also a reminder of the sacrifice made by all four of Guru Gobind Singh's sons and the courage they displayed.

Their martyrdom epitomises the Sikh ideals of faith, sacrifice, and resilience in the face of adversity. This day honours their legacy and the values they upheld, reinforcing the principles of the Khalsa and the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh. Guru Gobind Singh (born on December 22, 1666, in Patna, Bihar) is one of the most influential figures in Sikhism. After the martyrdom of his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, he became the Sikh Guru at the age of nine.

Guru Gobind Singh was not only a religious leader but also a warrior, poet, and reformer who played a critical role in shaping Sikh identity and spirituality. He introduced the Five Ks five articles of faith for Khalsa Sikhs:

Kesh (uncut hair)

Kanga (wooden comb)

Kara (iron or steel bracelet)

Kirpan (dagger)

Kachera (short breeches)

Khalsa: Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa Panth, a community of dedicated Sikh warriors bound by strict ethical and religious principles, including abstinence from tobacco, alcohol, and halal meat.

He declared the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy text, as the eternal Guru of the Sikhs, ending the line of human Gurus. Guru Gobind Singh led Sikh forces in battles against the Mughals, notably the Battle of Muktsar (1705) and the Battle of Anandpur (1704), where he lost his mother and two younger sons.