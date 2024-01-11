Varanasi boatmen to offer free rides on Jan 22

Varanasi, Jan 11: The boatmen in Varanasi will celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, by offering free boat rides to pilgrims on January 22.

A decision to this effect has been taken at a meeting of boatmen of all 84 ghats of Varanasi.

Pramod Manjhi of Maa Ganga Nishadraj Seva Samiti said that boating will be free for all on January 22 as the community will celebrate Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple.

The community will also take out a boat procession from Raj Ghat to Assi Ghat.