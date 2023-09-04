Valarmathi, voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away at 64

Valarmathi, voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, passes away at 64By The Assam Tribune
Guwahati, Sep 4: The iconic voice of rocket launch countdowns, Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Valarmathi died on Saturday, nearly two months after her last assignment – the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission launch.
Valarmathi, 64, suffered a cardiac arrest and died in Chennai on Saturday evening, according to reports.
Dr PV Venkitakrishnan, a former director at ISRO condoled her demise on X (formerly Twitter) and said that Chadrayaan-3 was her final countdown announcement.
He wrote: “The voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta. Chandrayan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise. Feel so sad. Pranams!”
N Valarmathi was a part of the Range Operations Programme Office at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
