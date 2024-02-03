V-P Dhankhar urges students to ask probing questions, neutralize anti-India narratives

New Delhi, Feb 3: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday stressed that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is “the right place, the nerve-centre, to engage in scrutiny” and engage in dismantling false narratives floated by people trying to "taint, tarnish and demean our Constitutional institutions" within India and abroad. He urged students to ask probing questions and neutralize anti-India narratives.

Addressing the 7th convocation ceremony of JNU, the Vice President told students that they were stepping into the larger world at a juncture where the country has "wholesome governance, affirmative policies and an economy that is globally respected and spinally strong". He emphasised that students would thus have an enabling system that would allow them to "exploit talent and potential, realise ambitions and dreams".

Highlighting the presence of a scenario where no individual is considered above the law, the Vice President said that power corridors have been "sanitized of corrupt elements". "Corruption is no longer rewarded, respect for the law is enforced," he added.

Referring to the consecration ceremony of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya on January 22, he drew attention to the "celebratory mood in the country".

Stating that the pain of 500 years has been undone with the consecration ceremony, he noted: "What is significant is that it was fructified with a commitment to righteousness, through the established procedure of law."

Lauding India's leadership as the president of the G20, the Vice President commended the outcomes of the summit that were spearheaded by India, including the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member and the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.