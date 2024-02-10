86 years of service to the nation
Uttarakhand Violence: Death toll rises to five, several arrested

By The Assam Tribune
Uttarakhand Violence: Death toll rises to five, several arrested
Guwahati, Feb 10: Following the widespread violence that erupted over the demolition of an illegal madrasa in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, the death toll reached five.

Furthermore, authorities have lodged FIRs against 19 named persons and a total of 5,000 unidentified people and they have also arrested five people who were involved during the massive clash.

According to reports, the Uttarakhand government imposed a curfew in that area after the clash broke out on February 8, however, the curfew has been lifted from the outer areas of this violence-hit Uttarakhand town.




