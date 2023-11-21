Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: First visuals of trapped workers emerge

Guwahati, Nov 21: In a sigh of relief for the families of the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand, India, visuals of the workers emerged for the first time after a camera was slipped inside through the rubble of the collapsed portion of the tunnel.

As per reports, in the footage, workers wearing helmets and jackets can be seen receiving food items delivered through the pipeline and engaging in conversation with the rescue teams.

On November 12, a collapse occurred in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to a muck falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, following which 41 labourers were trapped.

Rescue teams have been working tirelessly to reach out to the workers and establish contact with them. On Monday, the rescue operation witnessed a breakthrough after rescuers were able to push a six-inch diameter pipe through the debris inside the tunnel.

As per reports, the trapped men appeared to be doing fine. Multiple agencies are working on the rescue efforts with the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).