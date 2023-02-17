Uttarakhand HC orders return of baby to rape survivor from adoptive parents

Guwahati, Feb 17: In a dramatic turn of events, a 21-year-old rape survivor has reached the Uttarakhand High Court seeking the custody of her child who was adopted by a family in Mau, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident unfolded when the woman who was raped when she was 17-years-old gave birth to a baby on February 2019. A complaint was filed following which the rape accused was arrested and is serving a 10-year-sentence of rape in jail.

As per reports, the woman was having an affair with the accused man who impregnated her. Although he promised to marry her, he later disappeared.

Meanwhile, the child welfare committee (CWC), with the consent of the victims’ parents handed over the new born to a family in Mau, UP.

However, things took a turn after the victim married the accused and reached the High Court seeking custody of their child. The court on the other hand directed to hand over the child back to the biological parents and referred the matter to the secretary (law) and ordered it to be placed before the chief minister for appropriate action.