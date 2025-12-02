Users may delete Sanchar Saathi, yet makers must pre-install app: Scindia

New Delhi, Dec 2: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday, said the Sanchar Saathi app, a fraud reporting app the government wants pre-installed on all devices, can be deleted by users.

Users can decide to keep the Sanchar Saathi app or delete it, Scindia told the press on Tuesday.

"If you want to delete it, then delete it. But not everyone in the country knows that this app exists to protect them from fraud and theft," Scindia said.

Union Minister for Communications further noted that it is the government's responsibility to make this app reach everyone.

"If you don't want to use it, then don't register it. If you register it, then it will remain active. If you don't register it, then it will remain inactive,” he added.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all new devices and installed via a software update on existing handsets.

According to the direction dated November 28, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app.

All mobile phone companies are required to report compliance to the DoT within 120 days.

Political opposition has also escalated with the new directive. The Congress has said it will challenge the directive in the Supreme Court and launch a nationwide campaign titled “Mera Phone, Meri Marzi – No to Digital Dictatorship.”

Digital rights groups, opposition leaders and even some BJP allies have echoed worries over potential misuse.

With inputs from PTI