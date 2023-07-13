Upset over putting tomatoes in food, wife leaves husband's home in MP's Shahdol

Bhopal, July 13: In a bizarre incident, a person reached a police station claiming that his wife left his home after a quarrel over "putting tomatoes" in the food. The incident was reported from the Dhanpuri area in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh.

The man identified as Sandeep Burman, who runs a small dhaba (eatery) in Dhanpuri area, told the police that he cooked food for tiffin supply and put in two-three tomatoes, which did not go down well with his wife. Using the high priced (Rs.140 per kg) tomatoes resulted in a quarrel between the couple and his wife who left the house.

"Meri galati sirf itni thi ki maine 2-3 tamatar dal diya sabji me. (My only fault is that I put two-three tomatoes in the vegetables I cooked. My wife got angry and left the house with our minor daughter. It's been three days, I have given photographs to the police and have requested them to find her," Burman was heard saying in a viral video.

Confirming the incident, Sanjay Jaiswal, in-charge of Dhanpuri police station, said the complainant claimed his wife left their home with their minor daughter as she was upset with him for putting tomatoes in the food. "Complainant said his wife had gone to her sister's home in Umaria district. I have spoken to her in front of Sandeep Burman and she has agreed to return home," Jaiswal added.

For the last one month, vegetable prices have been burning a hole in the pockets of consumers across Madhya Pradesh. The price of tomato has gone up to Rs. 150-Rs 160 per kg in the retail market. Not merely tomatoes, the prices of almost all vegetables have surged by three times.

For instance, ladyfinger, which was available for Rs. 20 per kg, has gone up to Rs 45-Rs 50 per kg. The prices of other vegetables like bottle gourd, sponge gourd, pointed gourd and many others have increased by Rs. 45-Rs 50 per kg.

A couple of days back, an Ashoknagar-based mobile shop owner came up with an interesting offer. He was offering two kg of tomatoes to consumers who buy a mobile from his shop. The skyrocketing prices of vegetables has also become a talking point in political circles here.

Congress MLA Kalpana Verma on Wednesday attended the monsoon session of the Assembly with a garland of tomatoes and chilli. Congress workers have also staged protests in several parts of the state against the soaring vegetable prices.