UP medical colleges to install solar plants: Dy CM Pathak

Lucknow, Dec 28: The medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh will produce additional electricity through solar plants.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said: “Principals of medical colleges have been instructed to install solar plants on campuses. This will help in obtaining uninterrupted power supply.”

The state has 35 medical institutions in the government sector, including King George’s Medical University, Lohia Institute, and Meerut Medical College, which generate electricity using solar plants.

Pathak said that if all colleges generate excess electricity, they can enter into a contract with the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) for the sale of excess electricity.

“Generating solar power will also contribute to improving patient care through uninterrupted power supply,” added Pathak.

He also mentioned plans to upgrade the modular operating theatre at King George’s Medical University, and the Cardiology Institute at GSVM Memorial Medical College in Kanpur is set to initiate a DNB course in vascular surgery.