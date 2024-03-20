UP: Man rapes minor girl, posts video online

Guwahati, Mar 20: In a heinous incident, a man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh and posted a video of the crime online.

According to reports, the incident took place in a sugarcane field in Muzaffarnagar, where the accused raped a minor girl and made a video of the heinous act.

The accused, identified as Waseem, then threatened the victim with sharing the video on social media if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

The police said, “The accused had forced the girl into a sugarcane field and raped her. He also threatened the girl of dire consequences and of making the video public if she informed anyone about the incident.”

“Afraid of the threats, the girl didn’t complain to anyone about the incident,” the police said.

However, when the accused posted the video online on Tuesday, the victim’s family approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police filed an FIR against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

It has come to the fore that Waseem is currently absconding and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.