UP govt forms panel to resolve Noida worker unrest after violent protests

Lucknow, Apr 13: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a high-powered committee to address the issues arising out of the factory workers' protest in Noida and to ensure coordination with all stakeholders.

According to the officials, the committee has been formed on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has already reached Noida to initiate dialogue with the workers, industry representatives and other stakeholders to resolve the situation at the earliest.

An official order issued by the state government on Monday, stated that the panel will work towards removing industrial discord in Gautam Buddh Nagar and ensure smooth functioning of industrial activities through consultations and coordination.





(Photo:PTI)

The committee will be chaired by the industrial development commissioner, while senior officials from the MSME department, labour and employment department, and the labour commissioner will be its members. Representatives of workers' organisations (five members) and industry bodies (three members) have also been included in the panel.

"The committee will submit its recommendations on priority," the order said.

The officials also said that a thorough probe will be conducted into any attempts by "vested interests" or political motives to disturb the atmosphere.

"Anarchy will not be allowed in Uttar Pradesh and appropriate solutions to the problems will be worked out," they added.

The move comes after protests by factory workers in Noida demanding a wage hike turned violent, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone pelting reported from various areas.

The protest, led by workers employed in private manufacturing units, caused massive traffic congestion intensified along the Noida Link Road, with long queues of vehicles reported for several hours.





(Photo:PTI)

Protesters reportedly blocked the route coming from the Chilla Border, severely affecting vehicular movement from Delhi towards Noida. Authorities later deployed heavy police force to bring the situation under control.

A protester said that despite working for five years in the same company, his monthly salary remains around Rs 12,000. “When we ask for a raise, we are threatened and told to leave the job,” he claimed.

Another worker pointed to the rising cost of living, questioning how low-income earners are expected to survive. “Those earning Rs 50,000 buy cooking oil at Rs 200 per kg, and we also have to buy it at the same rate. Is there a separate market for us?” he said, adding that nearly Rs 5,000 is spent on room rent alone. “Our salaries should be increased,” he demanded.

The situation escalated as protesters clashed with police, with reports of stone-pelting emerging from the site. In response, authorities increased security deployment in the area to prevent further unrest.

The government reiterated that efforts are being made to restore normalcy and address workers' concerns through dialogue, while maintaining law and order in the region.

With inputs from agencies