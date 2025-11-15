UP farmers adopt modern farming techniques, laud PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana

New Delhi, Nov 15: As India witnesses a steady transformation in agricultural practices, farmers who once depended solely on traditional methods are increasingly turning toward modern, technology-driven farming.

This shift was clearly visible in a special seminar organised under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) at the District Horticulture Office in Ghazipur, where nearly 100 progressive farmers participated to learn about advanced irrigation technologies and modern cultivation tools.

Progressive farmer Anup Rai, speaking to IANS, about the changing mindset among cultivators, said, “A farmer who used to rely on traditional farming methods and resources is now eager to adopt modern agriculture with advanced tools. To support this transition, the concerned department and agricultural scientists are regularly providing farmers with information about new and innovative technologies...”

The seminar focused on PMKSY’s core theme, “Per Drop More Crop”, a mission aimed at improving water-use efficiency through micro-irrigation techniques such as drip irrigation, mini sprinklers, portable sprinklers, and micro-sprinklers.

Senior scientists Dr. B.K. Singh, Dr. D.K. Singh, and representatives from firms involved in “Per Drop More Crop” systems provided technical training to farmers, demonstrating how scientific irrigation can significantly boost yield while reducing water wastage.

During the event, literature related to the scheme was distributed among progressive farmers, helping them understand installation processes, cost benefits, and long-term advantages of micro-irrigation systems. Scientists emphasised that adopting drip irrigation and sprinkler systems not only increases productivity but also ensures sustainable use of natural resources.

Experts highlighted the substantial subsidies being provided by the government under PMKSY. Farmers were informed that a 90 per cent subsidy is available for drip irrigation and mini sprinkler systems, while a 75 per cent subsidy is offered for portable sprinklers and rain-guns, a major incentive encouraging wider adoption.

Established in 2015, PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana remains one of India’s most impactful agricultural missions, aimed at ensuring “Har Khet Ko Pani” (Water for Every Farm) and promoting water-efficient farming practices. By integrating modern technology and government support, the scheme continues to empower farmers to move from traditional methods to a more advanced, efficient, and sustainable agricultural future.

With awareness programmes like the Ghazipur seminar, the government aims to ensure that more farmers embrace innovation and contribute to a modern, resource-efficient rural economy.

--IANS