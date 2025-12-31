UP Dy CM credits PM Modi while marking Ram Temple’s 2nd anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 31: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Wednesday extended his heartfelt greetings to the nation on the second anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of the temple for devotees across India, Pathak said, “On the completion of two years of the grand Ram Lalla temple, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens of the country. Thanks to PM Modi, we have been able to witness this occasion of the Sanatan culture. Many thanks to PM Modi for this.”

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust commemorated the historic event, originally performed on Paush Shukla Paksha Dwadashi in 2024, with elaborate ceremonies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Pran Pratishtha marked the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol and the culmination of centuries of devotion and aspiration among the Hindu community.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also spoke on the occasion, saying, “Today is a very auspicious day, a very holy day that Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha is two years old, and we saw how the work of the Hindu society, which was waiting for this for 500 years, was completed and a great Ram Mandir was built. Ram Lalla got his great Mandir, and flag hoisting was done on it, and the penance of so many years was completed…”

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad added, “India is the spiritual guide for the entire world. Lord Shri Ram is not only worshipped by millions of Hindus but is also revered with respect and devotion by people of all religions. During the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a historic milestone was achieved with the establishment of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. Now, as we celebrate the second anniversary, it is a momentous occasion eagerly awaited by devotees and followers of Hinduism…”

Thousands of pilgrims from across India thronged Ayodhya to offer prayers, filling the town and temple premises with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and devotion. From the temple entrance to the streets of “Ram Nagari”, the celebrations reflected the collective faith and spiritual fervour of devotees. The anniversary underscored the temple’s significance not only as a place of worship but also as a symbol of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage, inspiring generations of followers.

The second anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha was marked by reverence, devotion, and gratitude, celebrating the historic milestone that fulfilled a centuries-old aspiration of Hindu devotees across the country.

--IANS