UP cop ‘accidently’ shoots at woman in head

Guwahati, Dec 9: In a shocking incident, a woman was mistakenly shot in the head with a pistol belonging to a Sub-Inspector (SI) of a police station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, the woman visited the police station in Aligarh for passport verification when she was accidently shot.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed inside the police station where it could be seen that a woman, Ishrat, entered the police station with her son and stood there for a while. After a few minutes, a police official came and handed a pistol to SI Manoj Sharma, however, while the SI was cleaning the pistol, he pulled the trigger accidentally firing at the woman.

Ishrat was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College where her condition is said to be critical.

The medical college principal, Dr Manzoor Harris Khan said, “The bullet is still lodged in her head. A decision to operate upon her is still being reviewed.”

Meanwhile, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani informed that a criminal case has been registered against the SI and strict action will be taken against him for negligence.

It has come to the fore that following the incident, the accused SI is at large and a team of police has been deployed to nab him.