UP: Child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Noida

Guwahati, May 26: One child was killed and as many as 28 people were left injured after a bus and a truck collided in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

The incident occurred at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, near the village Ladpura area, under the Kasna police station.

As per the police, the dead has been identified as Aashish (11) and his body has been sent for post-mortem.

All the injured people are being treated at the hospital and further investigation is underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the incident and expressed condolences to the dead and his bereaved family members.

He has also directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the victims and wished speedy recovery for them.