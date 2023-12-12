UP: 3 arrested for raping girl inside moving car

Guwahati, Dec 12: In a shocking incident, Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three men for allegedly raping a 22-year-old girl in a moving car in Lucknow.

According to the police complaint, the victim visited the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Hospital’s psychiatry department, where she was undergoing treatment for some time, on December 5.

During her visit to the hospital, she sought help from a nearby tea vendor, Satyam Mishra, whose stall she often visited, to charge her mobile phone.

Satyam took the victim to an ambulance parked nearby to charge her phone, however, after sometime, she found that the vehicle had gone and started looking for it with the tea vendor.

Later, Satyam took her to a dhaba in the Safedabad area of Barabanki in a car, in which two other accused were also present. The three accused spiked her drink and raped her inside the moving car before dropping her off in the Indira Nagar area.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at Wazirganj Police Station on Sunday under sections 376(d) (gang rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 328 (administering drug with intent to cause hurt), 323 (voluntarily cause hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the three accused.

The police arrested Satyam, Suhail and Mohammed Aslam in connection with the case and seized the car used in the crime, two mobile phones and Rs 19,830 in cash from the possession of the accused.