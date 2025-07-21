Unrecognised political parties report 223% income surge in FY 2022–23: ADR

New Delhi, July 21: The declared income of registered unrecognised political parties saw a 223% increase in Financial Year 2022–23, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). However, over 73% of these parties failed to disclose financial records publicly.

Out of 739 registered unrecognised parties studied across 22 states, only 18.13% submitted both audit and contribution reports. In total, 2,025 parties (73.26%) did not have either report available online for Financial Year 2022-23.

States with the highest disclosures included:

Gujarat (37.89%)

Bihar (36.41%)

Delhi (30%)

Uttar Pradesh (23.25%)

While states with zero reporting included Punjab (73 registered unrecognised parties), Uttarakhand (40) and Goa (12) are among the top three states where both audit and contributions reports of none of the registered unrecognised parties are available on the official websites.

Notably, five of the top 10 highest-earning unrecognised parties are from Gujarat, collectively declaring Rs 1,158.11 crore, or 73.2% of the top 10's total income.

Top earners include:

Bharatiya National Janata Dal – Rs. 957.45 crore (highest)

Satyawadi Rakshak Party – Rs 416.23 crore

Aam Janmat Party– Jumped from Rs 8,000 in 2020–21 to Rs 220.36 crore in 2022–23

Saurashtra Janta Paksha – Rs 131.31 crore from zero in previous years





















Meanwhile, a staggering 99.99% of the income of the top 10 parties came from donations, with Rs 1,479.94 crore (93.56%) from donations above Rs 20,000.

In contrast, national parties declared only 33%of such large-donor income; regional parties, even lower at 14%.

ADR has urged the ECI to strengthen regulatory oversight and take up regular scrutiny of unrecognised political parties, especially those declaring large donations but not contesting elections.

It also recommended that the ECI delist parties inactive for over five years, make financial disclosures mandatory before tax exemptions, and direct state CEO websites to publish updates within 24 hours of receiving financial statements.





PTI