Unnao accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for victims' families

Lucknow, July 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of the deceased in the bus-tanker accident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao in which 18 people died. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.

At least 18 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a double-decker bus rammed into a milk tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, early on Wednesday. The bus was travelling from Sitamarhi in Bihar to Delhi. It hit the milk tanker from behind near Garha village, according to official sources. The impact of the collision was so great that the bus was almost pulverised and people were flung out of the vehicle.

Police and other emergency personnel rushed to the site to extricate victims and transport the injured to hospitals. Visuals from the scene showed bodies strewn on the ground, twisted scraps of metal, shattered glass and destroyed possessions. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh took cognisance of the deadly accident and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also expressed his grief over the accident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.