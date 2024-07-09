University of Mumbai cancels all exams scheduled for today

Mumbai, July 9: Due to the heavy rain forecast for the entire coastal Konkan region of the state, the University of Mumbai has postponed all exams scheduled for Tuesday, an official said here on Tuesday. This is on account of the heavy rain forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, and fresh dates for Tuesday’s examinations shall be announced soon.

Meanwhile, all exams of the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) scheduled for July 8 morning which were postponed, will now be conducted on Saturday (July 13) at the same venue and timings announced earlier.



In view of the predictions indicating a downpour, all schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have been ordered to remain shut for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and coastal Konkan have been battered by heavy rain since early Monday, claiming the life of a senior woman citizen and disrupting normal life badly.

The forecast for the day is also heavy to very heavy rainfall in these regions, besides similar warnings for other parts of the state as all agencies went into a high alert mode, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other top officials monitoring the situation.