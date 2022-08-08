Union Minister Rameswar Teli inaugurates Indian Oil's LPG Bottling Plant in Agartala

Guwahati, Aug 8: Union Minister of State for petroleum and natural gas, labour and employment Rameswar Teli, and MoS Social Justice & Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik inaugurated Indian Oil's Agartala Bottling Plant and distributed free LPG Connection to Ujjwala beneficiaries on Sunday.

While applauding the Indian Oil on the achievement, Teli said that the plant which has a rated capacity of 60000 TMTPA can bottle 17000 Cylinders per day – both Domestic & Commercial and has the potential to meet the needs of the entire state both now and in the years to come. "I congratulate Indian Oil for completing the project on time. The plant shall prove instrumental in ascertaining energy security in Tripura and adjoining region".

With the blessings of Ma Tripura Sundari, inaugurated the @Indianoilcl LPG Bottling Plant at Agartala,Tripura in the presence of my colleague @pratimabhowmick. With a capacity of 60 TMTPA and output of 17,000 cylinders/day, this state of the art bottling plant has the potential pic.twitter.com/4PwCJ2vZ0l — Rameswar Teli (@Rameswar_Teli) August 7, 2022

Bhowmik also congratulated Indian Oil and for commissioning the plant.



Senior officers from Indian Oil including P Jayadevan, ED (LPG) and G. Ramesh, ED, Indian Oil, AOD State Office were also present at the inaugural function.

The foundation stone for the plant was laid in 2017 by the then MoPNG Dharmendra Pradhan and the project got completed as per schedule in February 2020.

Agartala Bottling Plant started commercial production in November 2021. The futuristic plant is built keeping in view the rising energy demand in Tripura and is designed using industry best practices over a sprawling 40 acre land.

As per a press release, issued by the Indian Oil, it has invested Rs. 169.11 Cr for the project. The plant has a rated capacity of 60000 TMTPA and can bottle 17000 Cylinders per day – both Domestic and Commercial. It can store 1350 MT in leak proof mounded bullets of LPG and shall cater to 8 districts of Tripura viz. West, South & North Tripura, Dhalai, Unakoti, Sepahijala and Gomati.

There are two 8 Bay TLDs to decant Bulk LPG received by TTs. The TTs are decanted using 2 LPG Pumps at the rate of 110 cubic meter per hour. Cylinders are filled in two electronic carousels of 24 points each that fill with an automated filling system, read the press release.

Moreover, to tackle any fire situation, the plant has three water tanks of 3700 KL each that are pumped using 3 fire engines that can pump water at the rate of 700 cubic meter per hour. For effective fire fighting, water is sprinkled in all areas of the plant at a moderate speed. There are 40 Water Monitors and 34 Hydrants that help in effective fire fighting. Plant is secured by LED lit roads, automatic security system and cameras. Enhanced security is achieved by receipt, storage, filling and despatch in leak proof bulk systems.

The safety of employees working in the plant is given utmost priority and the plant is equipped with Fully Automated - Central Monitoring Hub, Packed Truck Management, Tank Farms, ERV and Load Planning, stated the release.

The release further mentioned that operationalisation of the plant shall lead to even better communication, transport and connectivity in R K Nagar where approx. 300 direct and indirect employment shall be generated.



