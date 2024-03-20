Union Minister Kiren Rijiju gets additional charge of Ministry Of Food Processing Industries

Guwahati, March 20: Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Kiren Rijiju has been given the responsibility of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in addition to his existing portfolio.

This comes after the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the union council of ministers with immediate effect, following which President Droupadi Murmu assigned cabinet minister Kiren Rijiju the food processing industries ministry in addition to his existing portfolio of the ministry of earth sciences.

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras tendered his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. His exit precedes his candidature announcement for the Hajipur constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Paras resigned on Tuesday (March 19) as he accused the BJP of doing injustice to RLJP by excluding it from the seat-sharing deal with allies for the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.