National

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests Covid positive

By PTI
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests Covid positive
Photo: PTI

New Delhi, Apr 18: Union minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia has tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

The minister for steel and civil aviation took to Twitter to share the information. In a tweet on Monday, he said his Covid report has come positive.

"I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to take precaution and get their Covid test done," he said.

Scindia did not attend the 'India Steel 2023' event in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The event is expected to see discussions on the latest developments, challenges and opportunities in the steel industry.

PTI


Similar Posts
